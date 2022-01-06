 Skip to main content
West Side Story Star Ariana DeBose to Host Saturday Night Live

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 6, 2022
Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story"
(Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)

Live from New York, it's a Broadway favorite on Saturday night! West Side Story star, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose will host Saturday Night Live on January 15.

DeBose is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. She has also been recognized by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association as the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. She also played Alyssa Greene in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of The Prom and starred in Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! DeBose was nominated for a Best Featured Actress Tony Award for her turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her Broadway credits also include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown The Musical and Bring It On.

Multi-platinum selling artist Roddy Ricch will make his SNL musical guest debut the same night. SNL will continue with all new shows on January 22 and January 29 with guests to be announced.

