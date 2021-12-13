Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Ramos & More Broadway Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards

Nominations are here for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2022 Golden Globe Awards. Several stage stars are among the list of nominees set to be recognized at the ceremony on January 9, 2022.

These nominees include former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose for her performance in West Side Story, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!, Anthony Ramos for In the Heights, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Clyde's star Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, Billy Porter and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose, Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha. Cyrano, tick, tick...BOOM! and West Side Story all landed nods for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy. Steven Spielberg received a Best Director-Motion Picture nomination for his work on West Side Story. Lin-Manuel Miranda garnered a nomination for the song "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto.

Nominated Broadway alums include Jessica Chastain for her performances in both The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Scenes from a Marriage, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Emma Stone for Cruella, Ciarán Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for Coda, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Succession, Jean Smart for Hacks, Ewan McGregor for Halston, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso and Billy Crudup for The Morning Show. Macbeth-bound star Ruth Negga received a nomination for her performance in Passing.

Some other nominees of of note to theater fans include Rachel Zegler for her performance as Maria in West Side Story, The Little Mermaid live-action movie star Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Dear Evan Hansen film star Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick and Carole King and Jennifer Hudson for the song "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect. Broadway alum-packed shows The Morning Show, Pose and Succession all received nominations for Best Television Series-Drama.

Broadway vets also received recognition for work behind the scenes, including Kenneth Branagh for directing and writing the screenplay for Belfast, Maggie Gyllenhaal for directing The Lost Daughter, Adam McKay for writing Don't Look Up, Aaron Sorkin for penning Being the Ricardos and Hans Zimmer for scoring Dune.

For a full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations, click here.