Full Cast Announced for London's To Kill a Mockingbird, Starring Rafe Spall

The full cast for the West End's upcoming production of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird has been announced. Olivier and Emmy nominee Rafe Spall will portray Atticus Finch. The show, adapted from Harper Lee's novel and directed by Bartlett Sher, is set to begin previews on March 10, 2022 and open on March 31 at the West End's Gielgud Theatre.

The cast features Gwyneth Keyworth as Scout Finch, Harry Redding as Jem Finch, David Moorst as Dill Harris, Pamela Nomvete as Calpurnia, Harry Attwell as Mr. Cunningham/Boo Radley, Amanda Boxer as Mrs. Henry Dubose, Poppy Lee Friar as Mayella Ewell, John Hastings as Bailiff, Simon Hepworth as Mr. Roscoe/Dr. Reynolds, Laura Howard as Miss Stephanie/Dill’s Mother, Lloyd Hutchinson as Link Deas, Tom Mannion as Sheriff Heck Tate, Jim Norton as Judge Taylor, Patrick O’Kane as Bob Ewell, Jude Owusu as Tom Robinson, David Sturzaker as Horace Gilmer and Natasha Williams as Mrs. Dubose’s Maid.

The ensemble includes Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden and Itoya Osagiede.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, To Kill a Mockingbird is a story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centering on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill a Mockingbird opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018. Celia Keenan-Bolger won a Tony Award for her performance as Scout Finch. Jeff Daniels and Gideon Glick received nominations for their performances as Atticus Finch and Dill Harris, respectively. Additional nominations went to Adam Guettel for the score, Sher for directing, Miriam Buether for scenic design, Ann Roth for costume design, Jennifer Tipton for lighting design and Scott Lehrer for sound design.