Ana Villafañe Cast in Ted Lasso Co-Creator's New Apple TV+ Series Bad Monkey

Fresh from playing Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Ana Villafañe will appear in a new Apple TV+ series. Deadline reports that the drama series Bad Monkey is written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name.

The new show stars Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist while fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. Villafañe will play Rosa, a Miami medical examiner who is starting to realize she may not be cut out for her job. The cast also includes Rob Delaney, Ahmed Elhaj, Arturo Luis Soria, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner.

Villafañe made her Broadway debut starring as Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! Her screen credits includeYounger, New Amsterdam, Night Court, South Beach, Sunnyside and more.