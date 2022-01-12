Hear from Hugh Jackman, Brad Oscar, Kimber Elayne Sprawl & More on The Broadway Show

Hugh Jackman in rehearsal for "The Music Man"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 16 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Watch The Music Man star Hugh Jackman pay tribute to Broadway swings and understudies.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a walk through the Theatre District with Brad Oscar to revisit shows from his career.
- Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper speaks with Kimber Elayne Sprawl about bringing the Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country back to audiences.
- The Broadway Show remembers groundbreaking Oscar winner Sidney Poitier, who recently passed away at the age of 94.
- She’s just gotta dance! Get to know Tina’s dance captain Leandra Ellis-Gaston.
- After wrapping up a successful run in Ain’t Too Proud on January 16, Nik Walker is heading to Broadway's Hamilton. Meet the star.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!