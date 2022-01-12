Shoshana Bean & More Join Mr. Saturday Night, Starring Billy Crystal, on Broadway

A bevy of Broadway alums have joined the cast for the new musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night, starring Tony and Emmy winner Billy Crystal. Shoshana Bean, Jordan Gelber, Brian Gonzales and Mylinda Hull have joined the production, which is now set to begin performances at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29 and open on April 27.

Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. Bean will play the role of Susan Young, joining previously announced cast members Randy Graff as Elaine Young, David Paymer reprising his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy’s brother Stan Yankelman and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells.

Bean's Broadway credits include Waitress, Wicked and Hairspray. Gelber has appeared on Broadway in Avenue Q, All My Sons, Elf and the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George. Gonzales's Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Shrek The Musical, One Man, Two Guvnors and Aladdin. Hull has appeared on Broadway in 42nd Street, Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity and The Nance.

The book for Mr. Saturday Night is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score features music by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Tony nominee Amanda Green. Tony winner John Rando will direct with Ellenore Scott serving as choreographer.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell and Sky Switser, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada with hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Music direction is by David O with orchestrations and arrangements by Brown.