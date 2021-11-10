Billy Crystal Sets Broadway Return in New Musical Comedy Mr. Saturday Night

He's back! Tony and Emmy winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway in the new musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night in the role of Buddy Young Jr., a role he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name. Performances are set to begin at the Nederlander Theatre on March 1, 2022 ahead of an opening night on March 31, 2022. As previously announced, the production had a musical presentation at Barrington Stage Company in October.

“Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career – 30 years ago I needed 5 hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up," said Crystal in a statement. "It’s been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn’t get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon. Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can’t wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre."

The cast will also feature Tony winner Randy Graff as Elaine Young, David Paymer reprising his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy’s brother Stan Yankelman and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells. Additional casting is to be announced.

Randy Graff, David Paymer and Chasten Harmon

(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

The book for the stage musical is written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score features music by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Tony nominee Amanda Green. Tony winner John Rando will direct with Ellenore Scott serving as choreographer.

Mr. Saturday Night is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he’s at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada with hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe.