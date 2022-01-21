Meat Loaf, Bat Out Of Hell Singer and Rocky Horror Picture Show Actor, Dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor, died on January 20 at the age of 74. A statement from his family was shared on Facebook.

Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Meat Loaf, Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler at Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell

(Photo: c/o Amanda Malpass PR)

Born on September 27, 1947 as Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, Meat Loaf's career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Wayne’s World and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He was acclaimed for his 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, which inspired the stage musical of the same name. He released 12 studio albums, winning a 1993 Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo for "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." He released his autobiography, To Hell and Back, in 1999.

Meat Loaf's stage credits include a 1973 collaboration with Bat Out of Hell songwriter Jim Steinman, who served as the composer and co-lyricist of More Than You Deserve, in which Meat Loaf was cast, the Public Theater. He also appeared off-Broadway in Rainbow and As You Like It at the Delacorte Theater. Meat Loaf made his Broadway debut in 1968 as a replacement in the original production of Hair and went on to perform in both The Rocky Horror Show and Rockabye Hamlet.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," said a statement released by his family. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"