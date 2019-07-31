Sponsored
Bat Out of Hell's Avoince Hoyles, Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Danielle Steers & Tyrick Wiltez Jones
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Bat Out of Hell's Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Lena Hall & More Get Ready to Raise the Roof at City Center

Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 31, 2019

New York, are you ready to rock?! The high-energy musical Bat Out of Hell, which features the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, arrives in the Big Apple this summer for a sizzling run at City Center from August 1 through September 8. The production stars Andrew Polec as Strat, the forever young leader of the rebellious gang "The Lost," as he falls in love with Raven (Christina Bennington), the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler of post-apocalyptic Obsidian. Bat Out of Hell also features Tony winner Lena Hall as Sloane and Bradley Dean as Falco. The cast and creative team gave the press a sneak peek at the show at City Center on July 30. Take a look at the fun shots, and then go see Bat Out of Hell for yourself!

Bat Out of Hell director Jay Scheib addresses the press.
Bat Out of Hell stars Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec perform the rollicking title number.
Bat Out of Hell's Lena Hall belts out "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."
Catch the high-energy musical Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center beginning on August 1!

