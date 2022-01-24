NaTasha Yvette Williams Joins Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

NaTasha Yvette Williams is joining the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical next month. Williams will take over the role of Zelma from original cast member Dawnn Lewis beginning on February 4 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Lewis will play her final performance on January 30.

Williams was most recently seen in this season's Chicken and Biscuits. Her other Broadway credits include Chicago, Waitress, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess and The Color Purple.

She joins a cast that stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burruoghs as Ike Turner, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West. Kayla Davion plays Tina at certain performances.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It is was nominated for 12 Tony Awards with original star Adrienne Warren winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.