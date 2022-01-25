The Gazillion Bubble Show Announces Hiatus Through April 1

The Gazillion Bubble Show will go on hiatus beginning on January 29 and is scheduled to resume performances at New World Stages on April 1. The long-running production previously resumed off-Broadway performances on November 5, 2020.

Created by Guinness World Record holder Fan Yan, The Gazillion Bubble Show combines bubble magic, laser lighting effects and momentary soapy masterpieces in an extravaganza.

The Gazillion Bubble Show began previews on January 17, 2007 and officially opened on February 15 of that year.

