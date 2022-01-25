 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Gazillion Bubble Show Announces Hiatus Through April 1

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 25, 2022
A scene from "The Gazillion Bubble Show"
(Photo: Kyle Foreman)

The Gazillion Bubble Show will go on hiatus beginning on January 29 and is scheduled to resume performances at New World Stages on April 1. The long-running production previously resumed off-Broadway performances on November 5, 2020.

Created by Guinness World Record holder Fan Yan, The Gazillion Bubble Show combines bubble magic, laser lighting effects and momentary soapy masterpieces in an extravaganza.

The Gazillion Bubble Show began previews on January 17, 2007 and officially opened on February 15 of that year. 

Learn more about the show by watching Deni Yang on an episode of Broadway.com's #LiveatFive below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Gazillion Bubble Show

from $59.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Odds & Ends: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Surpasses 'Let It Go' on Billboard Hot 100
  2. NaTasha Yvette Williams Joins Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
  3. Denzel Washington on the Process of Making The Tragedy of Macbeth
Back to Top