The Gazillion Bubble Show Delays Off-Broadway Return by a Month

The long-running family entertainment The Gazillion Bubble Show has delayed its return to off-Broadway's New World Stages. Previously announced to resume performances on October 6, The Gazillion Bubble Show will now welcome audiences back on November 5. Tickets are now on sale.

Created by Guinness World Record holder Fan Yan using spectacular lighting, spellbinding lasers and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry, The Gazillion Bubble Show combines bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects and momentary soapy masterpieces in an extravaganza.

The Gazillion Bubble Show began previews on January 17, 2007 and officially opened on February 15 of that year.

Learn more about the show by watching Deni Yang on an episode of Broadway.com's #LiveatFive below!