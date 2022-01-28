 Skip to main content
Watch Patti LuPone & Cynthia Nixon Talk Fave Sondheim Songs & More on Watch What Happens Live

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 28, 2022
Patti LuPone & Cynthia Nixon on "Watch What Happens Live"

Tony winners Patti LuPone, who is currently appearing in Company on Broadway, and Cynthia Nixon, who stars in both And Just Like That... and The Gilded Age, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 27. LuPone's Company co-star Matt Doyle served up more Broadway fun as the evening's bartender. Host Andy Cohen had the guests play theater-centric games, including asking LuPone to choose between performers who have played the same stage roles and having the stars agree or disagree about Broadway-related statements. They covered their favorite Sondheim songs, whether LuPone would ever want to star in Hello, Dolly! and more. Let the games begin with the clips below!

Patti LuPone

Cynthia Nixon

