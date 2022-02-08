Jagged Little Pill to Launch North American Tour This Fall

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, is embarking on a tour. The North American touring production will start with a weeklong run at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle beginning November 8. The musical, which played its final Broadway performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 17, is directed by Diane Paulus and features Diablo Cody's Tony-winning book. Casting for the tour will be announced later.

"This musical has been a guiding light, a grounding touchstone and a buoy for me to be part of,” said Morissette. “To know it is about to travel has me feeling grateful and excited!"

Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album, which featured the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket" and more.

The musical opened in December 2019 and earned 15 Tony nominations, including Best Musical. It took home the trophy for Lauren Patten's performance and Cody's book.

Jagged Little Pill features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. It includes additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth.