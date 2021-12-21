Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Played Final Broadway Performance

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, played its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 17. Diane Paulus directed the production, which began previews on November 3, 2019 and officially opened on December 5. After the Broadway shutdown, the musical reopened on October 21.

"We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story. This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times," said Jagged Little Pill producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price in a statement. "Yet, the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company—need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors. We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told—and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month. We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past, but at this time we are in the unfortunate position to determine Friday, December 17, 2021 as the final Broadway performance of Jagged Little Pill. There is nothing in the world like live theater. There is no community in the world like this great Broadway family of artists and audiences. We will make it through this, together."

Featuring a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album, which featured the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket" and more.

The closing company included Elizabeth Stanley and Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Lauren Patten as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella and Morgan Dudley as Frankie Healy.

The musical won two Tony Awards: for Patten's performance and Cody's book.

Jagged Little Pill featured choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.