Watch Moulin Rouge! The Musical Stars Aaron Tveit & Natalie Mendoza's Romantic Rendition of 'Your Song'

Moulin Rouge! The Musical stars Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza gave audiences a peek into their on-stage romance as Christian and Satine, respectively, during a recent episode of The View! The duo took to the stage to perform the romantic tune "Your Song" from the Tony-winning hit musical that's currently running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out the video below, and then catch the all-star cast that features Tveit, Mendoza, Eric Anderson, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Jessica Lee Goldyn.