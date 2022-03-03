New Musical Based on All-Black Female WWII Battalion in Development by Blair Underwood

It's time to learn some history! A new musical is currently in development inspired by the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the Army battalion made up of only Black women who were tasked with solving a mail crisis in England and France during World War II, according to Variety. Tony nominee Blair Underwood is on board to executive produce the musical, which has a working title of 6888: The Musical, and aims to bring the production to Broadway.

“The women of the 6888 are true American patriots, who are long overdue to have their story told," said Underwood. "I am honored to be part of a team bringing their story to the stage."

Morgan J Smart will write the book with Ronvé O’Daniel providing music and lyrics and Jevares C. Myrick serving as composer. It is conceived and produced by Holly Garman and Joe Trentacosta. Ret. U.S. Army Col, Edna Cummings and James Theres will act as the new musical’s historical advisors.

Blair Underwood

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Underwood is a Tony nominee for his leading role in A Soldier's Play. He made his Broadway debut starring as Stanley Kowalski in the 2012 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. After making his film debut in the 1985 musical film Krush Groove, Underwood went on to star in L.A. Law from 1987 to 1994 which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. In 2009, Underwood recceived the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for An Inconvenient Truth. His recent screen credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., When They See Us, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

It was recently announced that the House voted unanimously to award the unit with the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the country’s highest civilian honors. When President Joe Biden signs it into law, the unit will be the only female unit with a military status to receive the award, the only Women’s Army Corps unit to receive the award and the only African American female unit to receive the award.