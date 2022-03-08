 Skip to main content
Everybody Rise! See Company Star Patti LuPone Perform 'The Ladies Who Lunch'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 8, 2022
Patti LuPone & Katrina Lenk
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

We'll drink to this! Patti LuPone is currently wowing Broadway audiences with her award-winning performance as Joanne in the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company. Now you  can watch her perform Stephen Sondheim's "The Ladies Who Lunch" number in full. The belting, the vodka stinger-sipping—it's all here. Watch the video below, and don't miss the performance live at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway.

