Everybody Rise! See Company Star Patti LuPone Perform 'The Ladies Who Lunch'

We'll drink to this! Patti LuPone is currently wowing Broadway audiences with her award-winning performance as Joanne in the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company. Now you can watch her perform Stephen Sondheim's "The Ladies Who Lunch" number in full. The belting, the vodka stinger-sipping—it's all here. Watch the video below, and don't miss the performance live at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway.

Let’s hear it for the ladies who lunch! Everybody rise! pic.twitter.com/8AEJULOM72 — COMPANY (@CompanyBway) March 8, 2022