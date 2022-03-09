The 75th Tony Awards Set for June 12 at Radio City Music Hall

A date has been set for Broadway's biggest night! The 75th Tony Awards are scheduled to take place on June 12. The ceremony will return to Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Exclusive content will stream on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET, followed by the presentation of the awards from 8-11PM ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-2022 season is April 28 for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on May 3. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.