Tonys Administration Committee Announces First Set of Rulings for the 2021-2022 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on December 8 to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the first time the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were Girl from the North Country, Pass Over, Lackawanna Blues, Six, Chicken & Biscuits, Is This A Room, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Dana H., Caroline, or Change, Diana and Trouble in Mind.

Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys administration committee, performers billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The committee made the following determinations:

Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Girl from the North Country.

Colin Bates will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Girl from the North Country.

Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Pass Over.

Lackawanna Blues will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Bill Sims Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Score category for his work on Lackawanna Blues.

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their performances in Six.

Cleo King and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in Chicken & Biscuits.

Emily Davis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Is This A Room.

Te’La, Kamauu and Keenan Scott II will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Stefano Massini and Ben Power will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on The Lehman Trilogy.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Lehman Trilogy.

Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on Dana H.

Deirdre O’Connell will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Dana H.

Jeanna de Waal will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Diana.

Trouble in Mind will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Further information regarding the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be announced at a later date.