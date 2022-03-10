 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Play Ball! Starry Take Me Out Revival Begins Broadway Performances

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 10, 2022
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Catherine Wessel)

Batter up! The starry revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning playTake Me Out begins performances at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre on March 10. Starring Patrick J. AdamsJesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, the production was set to bow in 2020 and was delayed due to the shutdown. The Scott Ellis-directed play will open on April 4. 

The cast also includes Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman and casting director Jim Carnahan.

As previously reported, Williams is set to star in a TV adaptation of the play.

View Comments

Related Shows

Take Me Out

from $79.00

Star Files

Patrick Adams

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Williams

Articles Trending Now

  1. Pamela Anderson to Star as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway
  2. Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop
  3. Mary Badham, Who Played Scout in Movie, Joins National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird
Back to Top