Play Ball! Starry Take Me Out Revival Begins Broadway Performances

Batter up! The starry revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning playTake Me Out begins performances at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre on March 10. Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, the production was set to bow in 2020 and was delayed due to the shutdown. The Scott Ellis-directed play will open on April 4.

The cast also includes Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman and casting director Jim Carnahan.

As previously reported, Williams is set to star in a TV adaptation of the play.