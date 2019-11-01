Suits Star Patrick J. Adams to Make Broadway Debut as Kippy in Revival of Take Me Out

Patrick J. Adams, an acclaimed actor known for his small-screen turn in Suits, will make his Broadway debut this spring in Second Stage's highly anticipated revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out. Adams will play Kippy Sunderstrom, best friend of central character Darren Lemming, in the previously announced production, set to begin previews on March 31, 2020 and open on April 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The revival will be directed by Scott Ellis.



Adams appeared for seven seasons as Mike Ross on the USA Network drama Suits, a role which garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. His screen credits also include Sneaky Pete, Luck, Orphan Black, Clara and Old School.



Adams will appear alongside the previously announced Jesse Williams as Darren Lemming and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mason Marzac.



Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.



The role of Kippy Sunderstrom was originated on Broadway by Neal Huff.