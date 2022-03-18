 Skip to main content
Birthday Candles, Starring Debra Messing, Begins Broadway Performances

Curtain Up
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 18, 2022
Debra Messing
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Make a wish! Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles begins its Broadway run on March 18. Debra Messing stars in the new play, which will open on April 10 and play through May 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Vivienne Benesch directs the production.

Joining Messing in the play is Tony nominee John Earl JelksEnrico ColantoniCrystal FinnSusannah Flood and Christopher Livingston

Birthday Candles centers on Ernestine Ashworth (Messing), who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday and even sooner, her 41st, her 70th and her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life?

The creative team includes scenic designer Christine Jones, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Jen Schriever, sound designer John Gromada and composer Kate Hopgood.

