The Little Prince Stage Adaptation Arrives on Broadway

The Little Prince, the high-flying show based on the 1942 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, begins its Broadway run on March 19. The production, which features dance, aerial acrobatics and video mapping technology, will open at the Broadway Theatre on April 11. Anne Tournié directs and choreographs The Little Prince, which first bowed in Paris and recently ended its run at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Australia.

The Little Prince tells the story of a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth, and addresses themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

The cast features Lionel Zalachas as The Little Prince, Aurélien Bednarek as The Aviator, Chris Mouron as The Narrator, Laurisse Sulty as The Rose/The Snake alternate, Adrien Picaut as The Businessman/The Switchman, Antony Cesar as The Vain Man, Andre Kamienski as The Drunkard, Marcin Janiak as The Lamplighter, Srilata Ray as The Snake, Dylan Barone as The Fox/The King. The ensemble is completed by Marie Menuge, Joän Bertrand, George Sanders and William John Banks. Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.



The Little Prince features an adapted libretto and co-direction by Chris Mouron, original music by Terry Truck, assistant choreography by Noellie Bordelet, video design by Marie Jumelin, costume design by Peggy Housset, lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart, hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.