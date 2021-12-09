New Stage Version of The Little Prince to Bow on Broadway Next Year

Get ready for a new high-flying adventure! The Little Prince, a new stage show based on the 1942 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, will bow on Broadway next year. The new stage production, which will feature dance, aerial acrobatics and ground-breaking video mapping technology, is set to begin performances at the Broadway Theatre on March 4, 2022 and open on March 17. Anne Tournié directs and choreographs The Little Prince, which first bowed in Paris and is currently playing at Australia's Sydney Coliseum Theatre.



"We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince’s world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York," said Tournié in a statement. "On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale.”

The Little Prince tells the story of a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth, and addresses themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

The show’s international company includes Lionel Zalachas as The Little Prince, Aurélien Bednarek as The Aviator, Chris Mouron as The Narrator, Laurisse Sulty as The Rose/The Snake alternate, Adrien Picaut as The Businessman/The Switchman, Antony Cesar as The Vain Man, Andre Kamienski as The Drunkard, Marcin Janiak as The Lamplighter, Srilata Ray as The Snake, Dylan Barone as The Fox/The King. The ensemble is completed by Marie Menuge, Joän Bertrand, George Sanders and William John Banks. Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.



The Little Prince features an adapted libretto and co-direction by Chris Mouron, original music by Terry Truck, assistant choreography by Noellie Bordelet, video design by Marie Jumelin, costume design by Peggy Housset, lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch, sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi, video projection by Etienne Beaussart, hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

There have been several stage and screen adaptations of the The Little Prince. In 1982, a musical entitled The Little Prince and the Aviator arrived at Broadway's Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre). The production featured a book by Hugh Wheeler, music by John Barry and lyrics by Don Black and only ran for 20 performances, closing before the scheduled opening night. The Broadway cast included Ellen Greene, Anthony Rapp, Janet Eilber and Michael York.

In 1974, movie musical featuring a screenplay and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe. The film cast included Steven Warner, Richard Kiley, Bob Fosse, Gene Wilder, Donna McKechnie, Joss Ackland, Graham Crowden, Victor Spinetti and Clive Revill. Most recently, Netflix released an animated adaptation in 2015.