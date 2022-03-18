Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Producer Elizabeth McCann

The Broadway League has announced that marquee lights of all Broadway theaters will be dimmed for one minute on March 29 at 6:30PM in memory of Elizabeth I. McCann. The Tony-winning producer and general manager died on September 9, 2021 at the age of 90. The dimming of the lights will take place on what would have been her 91st birthday.

“It is a touching tribute to honor the memory of Liz McCann on her actual birthday as the Broadway community joins together to remember her incredible contributions to theatre,” said President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin in a statement. "Liz loved every aspect of theatre and formed genuine connections that would last a lifetime. It is fitting that as Women's History Month comes to a close, we celebrate Liz and her career on Broadway. May her work continue to inspire generations of women who dream of being a part of this great community.”

In a career that spanned six decades and included more than 60 Broadway productions, McCann was nominated for 20 Tony Awards, winning nine for the productions of Hair (2009 revival), The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2002), Copenhagen (2000), A View from the Bridge (1997 revival), The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (1981), Amadeus (1988), Morning’s at Seven (1980 revival), The Elephant Man (1979) and Dracula (1977 revival).

The upcoming Broadway production of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, playing at the Golden Theatre beginning on April 8, is dedicated to the memory of McCann.