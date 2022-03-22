 Skip to main content
American Buffalo Revival, Starring Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne & Darren Criss, Begins Performances

Curtain Up
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 22, 2022
Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne & Darren Criss
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo begins performances at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on March 22. The production, which was supposed to begin previews on March 24, 2020 but it was delayed by the Broadway shutdown, will officially open on April 14,

American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable Buffalo nickel. The play will feature its originally announced stars: Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

Tony winner Neil Pepe, artistic director of off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, directs the show.

