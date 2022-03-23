Catch Up with Jesse Williams, Betty Buckley, Joaquina Kalukango & More on The Broadway Show

Broadway is back, and with it comes The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Before The Broadway Show airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 27 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Play ball! Grey’s Anatomy's Jesse Williams speaks with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about making his Broadway debut in Take Me Out at the Renaissance Hotel.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with Joaquina Kalukango to talk about the new musical Paradise Square at the Time Hotel.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek hits the streets in the Theatre District with Tony winner Betty Buckley to revisit her time in Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Carrie and more.

Meet Wicked’s Boq Jordan Barrow and learn about his long road to the Emerald City.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!