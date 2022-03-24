Starry Broadway POTUS Moves Up Opening Night

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is moving up its Broadway bow. Originally announced to open at the Shubert Theatre on May 9, the starry comedy will now open on April 27. Preview performances will begin on April 14 as previously scheduled. Tony winner Susan Stroman directs.

“After watching these hilarious and brilliant women of POTUS light up the rehearsal room, we’ve made the decision to move our opening up to April 27 so that this extraordinary world premiere will be in front of audiences and critics this season,” said the producers in a statement. “This spring is a moment of rebuilding and revitalization for our industry, and we can’t wait for our cast and creative team of dynamic women to join the 2021-22 season.”

In POTUS, one four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

The cast features Tony nominee Lilli Cooper as Chris, Lea DeLaria as Bernadette, Saturday Night Live comedian Rachel Dratch in her Broadway debut as Stephanie, Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough in her Broadway debut as Dusty, Suzy Nakamura in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony winner Julie White as Harriet and Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché and Lisa Helmi Johanson as standbys.

POTUS features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.