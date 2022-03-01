Selina Fillinger’s Starry POTUS Satire to Play Broadway This Spring

A new play is coming to the boards! The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive will play at the Shubert Theatre with performances beginning on April 14 ahead of an opening night on May 9. POTUS is set as a limited engagement through August 14. Tony winner Susan Stroman will direct.

In POTUS, one four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

Lea Delaria, Suzy Nakamura and Rachel Dratch (Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com / provided by Vivacity NY)

The starry cast includes Tony nominee Lilli Cooper as Chris, Lea DeLaria as Bernadette, Saturday Night Live comedian Rachel Dratch in her Broadway debut as Stephanie, Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough in her Broadway debut as Dusty, Suzy Nakamura in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony winner Julie White as Harriet and Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams as Margaret.

The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché and Lisa Helmi Johanson as standbys.

"I could not be more excited to be headed to the Shubert Theatre this spring with Selina Fillinger and POTUS," said director Stroman in a statement. "Selina's wickedly funny satire questions how complicit we really are in the woes of the world — and what would happen if we simply stood back instead of continuing to empower the leaders who got us to where we are in the first place. Truly, it’s an honor to work with her and this incredible cast of women. I am thrilled this comedy is part of Broadway’s return—we all need to experience a good laugh right now.”

POTUS will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Intimacy and fight direction is by Rocio Mendez, casting is by Artios Award winner Taylor Williams, production stage management is by Johnny Milani and general management is by Foresight Theatrical. The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Sony Music Masterworks, Mark Gordon Pictures, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Jonathan Demar, Luke Katler, Thomas Laub and David J. Lynch.