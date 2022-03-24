Denée Benton, Gavin Creel & More Join Star-Studded Into the Woods at Encores!

More stars have been added to the upcoming Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods. Lear deBessonet directs the musical, which will have a two-week run beginning on May 4. This staging of Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Sondheim.

Tony nominee Denée Benton has joined the company as Cinderella, replacing the previously announced Ashley Park. The company has also added Tony winner Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ann Harada as Jack’s Mother, Tiffany Denise Hobbs as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Lauren Mitchell as Cinderella’s Stepmother and David Turner as Steward.

As previously reported, the cast will be led by Heather Headley as the Witch, Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Christian Borle as the Baker, Jordan Donica as Rapunzel's Prince, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood and Cole Thompson as Jack.

Into the Woods will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman. The Spring Gala will take place on the opening night, May 4, and include a benefit dinner with the cast and creative team at the Plaza Hotel.