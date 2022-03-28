Casting Set for The Kite Runner's Broadway Bow

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel The Kite Runner. The show, adapted for the stage by Matthew Spangler, will have a limited run at the Hayes Theater from July 6 through October 30 with opening night set for July 21. Giles Croft, who has been directing productions of the play since 2013, will direct the Broadway production.

Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba. They will be joined by Demosthenes Chrysan as u/s Baba/Taheri/Ali, Danish Farooqui as Wali/Doctor, Azita Ghanizada as Soraya, Joe Joseph as Merchant/Russian Soldier, u/s Assef, Kamal/Zaman, Wali/Doctor, Dea Julien as u/s Hassan/Sohrab, Dariush Kashani as Rahim Kahan, Beejan Land as Kamal/Zaman, Amir Malaklou as Assef, Christine Mirzayan as Ensemble, u/s Soraya, Haris Pervaiz as u/s General, Alex Purcell as u/s Amir, Eric Sirakian as Hassan/Sohrab, Houshang Touzie as General Taheri and Evan Zes as Ali/Farid. Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

The Kite Runner's creative team includes Barney George (scenic and costume design), Charles Balfour (lighting design), Drew Baumohl (sound design), William Simpson (projection design), Jonathan Girling (composer and musical supervisor), Kitty Winter (movement director), Laura Stanczyk (casting director), Humaira Ghilzai (cultural advisor and script consultant) and Damian Sandys (associate director).

The Kite Runner was originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

