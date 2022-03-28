Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara & More Complete Miscast22 Lineup

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Miscast22 Reveals Full Roster of Performers

Mark those calendars! MCC Theater's Miscast22 is scheduled for April 4, and as previously reported, the evening will honor two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie. The annual gala features a star-studded lineup of talents who perform songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast. Miscast20 and Miscast21 took place online. This year's event will take place live at the Hammerstein Ballroom and will feature performances from Aaron Tveit, Uzo Aduba, Raúl Esparza, Jennifer Simard and Joshua Henry. Joining the lineup are Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Shoshana Bean, Lea Michele, Myles Frost, Andrea Martin and J. Harrison Ghee. Will Van Dyke is set to serve as the musical director. MCC Theater plans to film Miscast22 for a virtual special event May 22 at 7PM ET.

Denée Benton & André De Shields to Share 2022 Drama League Nominations

It's getting that much closer to theater awards season! Broadway talents and past Drama League Distinguished Performance Award nominees Denée Benton and André De Shields will reveal the 2022 Drama League Award nominations on April 25 at 11AM at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. As previously reported, the ceremony will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20. The annual luncheon and its pre-event industry reception resumes in-person festivities with this awards event, after presenting the 2020 and 2021 awards in virtual ceremonies. This year's honorees include Mr. Saturday Night star and creator Billy Crystal, The Music Man star Hugh Jackman, Lincoln Center Theater Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz and Tony Award-winning producer Willette Murphy Klausner. Productions will need to have been in previews between March 16, 2021 and April 23, 2022 to be eligible.

Amber Iman to Bring Golden Vocals to Minetta Lane Theatre

An Evening with Amber Iman will be the next live event from Audible Theater, running from April 21 through April 23. Amber Iman's show will be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released to a global audience as an Audible Original. Iman has previously appeared on Broadway in Soul Doctor and Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed and in the national touring productions of A Christmas Carol and Hamilton.