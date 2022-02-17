Odds & Ends: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Set for Musical Comedy Based on The Parent Trap

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Nathan Lane & More Cast in F*cking Identical Twins

Get ready for an R-rated musical comedy movie featuring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. Lane, Mullally, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang and Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will appear in A24's film F*cking Identical Twins, according to Variety. The film puts a subversive spin on The Parent Trap. Comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp are adapting the film, in which they will also star, from their two-person stage show, which premiered at Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. Featuring original songs by Jackson, Sharp and composer Karl Saint Lucy, F*cking Identical Twins takes inspiration from Hallie and Annie’s mischievous exploits in The Parent Trap and follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers. The film is directed by Larry Charles.

Amanda Jane Cooper (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Amanda Jane Cooper to Lead New Musical Workshop

Former Wicked star and Broadway.com vlogger Amanda Jane Cooper will lead a presentation of True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical at the Institute of American Musical Theatre in New York City. With a book, music and lyrics by Holly Reed and music by Kelvin Reed, True North tells the story of Ben Patterson, who embarks on an unexpected quest to bring his dad—and Christmas—home after his widowed father is deployed on a top-secret mission. The workshop will be directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz. The invite-only workshop is set for March 14.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for its fifth and final season, Variety reports. Production is already underway in New York City. Season four of the Emmy-winning show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, and in addition to Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen, the series about determined comedian Midge Maisel includes a slew of stage stars. Take a look at the season four trailer below.

Swept Away Extends Again at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Rep has announced that the world premiere musical Swept Away has extended once again. The show was originally scheduled to close on February 13, then on February 27 and then on March 6. It will now run through March 13. Swept Away features music by The Avett Brothers and stars Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and featuring a book by Tony winner John Logan, Swept Away is set in 1888 when a violent storm sinks a whaling ship and the four surviving souls each face a reckoning.

Daniel Craig Readies for Macbeth with Ruth Negga

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are heading to Broadway in a new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, directed by Tony winner Sam Gold. The production will begin performances on March 29 and officially open on April 28 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. Craig sat down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his Great Bright Way return. Check it out below!

BC/EFA Awards $2.5 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs

Last week, theater lovers and artists rallied together to help Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provide a record $2,532,500 in grants to 127 food service and meal delivery programs in New York City and nationwide. Despite the absence of full in-theater fundraising efforts for more than two years, this first step in Broadway Cares’ 2022 National Grants Program surpasses the amount given in 2021 and the pre-pandemic 2020 food grant rounds, both of which were records. The food grants ensure that those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses can get access to healthy meals through food pantries, meal deliveries and congregate food programs. In-theater fundraising on Broadway and across the country, which has been an integral component of Broadway Cares’ efforts for decades, has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 127 organizations receiving grants are in 37 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 22 in New York City.

Watch the Trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Starring Austin Butler

TlMoulin Rouge! mastermind Baz Luhrmann’s previously announced Elvis musical biopic, starring Austin Butler in the title role, will arrive on June 24, and the first trailer is here. As previously reported, the cast features Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Richard Roxburgh (who portrayed The Duke in the Moulin Rouge! film), Helen Thomson, David Wenham and Dacre Montgomery. Watch the trailer below!

George Maguire & Natalie McQueen Join West End Bonnie and Clyde

Olivier winner George Maguire and Natalie McQueen will star as Buck and Blanche Barrow in the West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde The Musical. The performers are reprising their roles from the Bonnie and Clyde concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January. The show, which features music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, is set to run at London's Arts Theatre beginning on April 9. Additional casting will be announced later.

Christine Baranski (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Miscast22, Honoring Christine Baranski, to Feature Aaron Tveit & More

Mark those calendars! MCC Theater's Miscast22 is scheduled for April 4, and the evening will honor two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie. The annual gala features a star-studded lineup of talents who perform songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast. Miscast20 and Miscast21 took place online. This year's event will take place live at the Hammerstein Ballroom and will feature performances from Aaron Tveit, Uzo Aduba, Raúl Esparza, Joshua Henry, Anika Noni Rose, Jennifer Simard and Skye Dakota Turner. Will Van Dyke is set to serve as the musical director. MCC Theater plans to film Miscast22 for a virtual special event coming later this spring.