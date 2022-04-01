 Skip to main content
Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker on Bringing Neil Simon's Plaza Suite Back to Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 1, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in "Plaza Suite"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It's check-in time! Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite is back on Broadway, this time starring real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as the three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel. The play, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, celebrated its opening at the Hudson Theatre on March 28, and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek hit the red carpet to talk to the stars about bringing Simon's comedy back to Broadway. Check out the video below to learn how a reading of the play turned into the Broadway production, how the stars continued to rehearse during the theater shutdown and more.

