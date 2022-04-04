Katie Webber to Play Rhonda in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Katie Webber will join the cast of Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical as Rhonda beginning April 12. Webber is taking over the role from original cast member Jessica Rush, who will play her final performance at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 10.

Webber is currently an ensemble member in the production and serves as an understudy for the role of Rhonda. Her Broadway credits include Wicked, Memphis, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, Jersey Boys, Honeymoon in Vegas and Charlie & the Chocolate Factory.

She joins a cast that is led by Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burruoghs as Ike Turner, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma. Kayla Davion plays Tina at certain performances.

The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr. and Michelle West.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on November 7, 2019. It is was nominated for 12 Tony Awards with original star Adrienne Warren winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.