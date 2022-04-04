 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Jesse Williams & the Cast of Take Me Out Step to the Plate at Yankee Stadium

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 4, 2022
Jesse Williams
(Photo: Brooke Bell for Jenny Anderson Photo)

Batter up! The Broadway cast of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out recenty took a field trip to Yankee Stadium. The cast, led by Patrick J. AdamsJesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, got a tour of the stadium and even got a chance to step up to plate. The production marks the first revival for the Tony-winning play. It follows Darren Lemming (Williams), a star center fielder for the Empires who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. The revival also features Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opens on April 4. Check out the photos below, and be sure to take a trip to the Helen Hayes Theatre to see the cast in action.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams take a sweet snap.
(Photo: Brooke Bell for Jenny Anderson Photo)
Eduardo Ramos poses with a World Series ring.
(Photo: Brooke Bell for Jenny Anderson Photo)
Patrick J. Adams scouts for the perfect photo.
(Photo: Brooke Bell for Jenny Anderson Photo)
Go team! The cast of Take Me Out.
(Photo: Brooke Bell for Jenny Anderson Photo)
View Comments

Related Shows

Take Me Out

from $79.00

Star Files

Patrick Adams

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Williams

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate 10 Years of Newsies with Exclusive Pictures of the Cast
  2. Broadway Grosses: Funny Girl Packs House for First Performance
  3. The Piano Lesson, Starring Samuel L. Jackson & More, Sets Start Date and Theater
Back to Top