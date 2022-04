American Buffalo, starring Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss and Laurence Fishburne, officially opens at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14, and here is a first look at the production, directed by Neil Pepe. David Mamet's play centers on three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream. Check out the photos, and then go see the play on Broadway!

Darren Criss in American Buffalo.

(Photo: Richard Termine)

Laurence Fishburne in American Buffalo.

(Photo: Richard Termine)

Sam Rockwell in American Buffalo.

(Photo: Richard Termine)