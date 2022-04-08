 Skip to main content
Broadway Revival of Take Me Out Extends Run

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 8, 2022
Patrick J. Adams and the cast of "Take Me Out"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg''s Take Me Out, which was originally announced to have a limited run at the Helen Hayes Theatre through May 28, has extended its run. The production will now play its final performance on June 11. The Scott Ellis-directed play opened on April 4.

The show stars Patrick J. AdamsJesse Tyler FergusonJesse Williams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

Take Me Out follows Lemming (Williams), star center fielder for the Empires, who reveals he is gay and faces a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, he is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman and casting director Jim Carnahan.

As previously reported, Williams is set to star in a TV adaptation of the play.

