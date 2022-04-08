Get a First Look at Broadway's High-Flying The Little Prince

The Little Prince, the high-flying show based on the 1942 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, has arrived on Broadway and new production photos are here. Directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié, The Little Prince tells the story of a young prince who visits various planets and addresses themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss. The cast features Lionel Zalachas as The Little Prince, Aurélien Bednarek as The Aviator, Chris Mouron as The Narrator, Laurisse Sulty as The Rose, Adrien Picaut as The Businessman, Antony Cesar as The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute, Marie Menuge as The Drunkard, Marcin Janiak as The Lamplighter, Srilata Ray as The Snake, Dylan Barone as The Fox, Joän Bertrand as The King, William John Banks as The Switchman. The ensemble includes Christian Denice, George Sanders, Iris Beaumier, Pawel Walczewski and Madison Ward. The show features dance, aerial acrobatics and video mapping technology. See the photos below!