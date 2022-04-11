Cabaret, Life of Pi, Back to The Future Win 2022 Olivier Awards

The 2022 Olivier Awards took place on April 10 at Royal Albert Hall celebrating the best of London theater this season. Jason Manford hosted the event. The Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley-led Cabaret revival was the biggest winner of the night, taking home seven trophies, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Redmayne and Buckley. Back to the Future earned Best New Musical and Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical was presented with Best Original Score or New Orchestrations. The new play Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name, took home five awards, including Best New Play, Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera and Best Supporting Actor for Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink who play the Tiger.
A full list of winners can be found below.
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
*Back To The Future - The Musical
The Drifters Girl
Frozen
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST NEW PLAY
2:22 A Ghost Story
Best Of Enemies
Cruise
*Life Of Pi
NOEL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
The Choir Of Man
Pantoland At The Palladium
*Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
The Shark Is Broken
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Olly Dobson, Back To The Future - The Musical
Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Robert Lindsay, Anything Goes
*Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Jessie Buckley, Cabaret
Sutton Foster, Anything Goes
Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl
Stephanie McKeon, Frozen
BEST ACTOR
*Hiran Abeysekera, Life Of Pi
Ben Daniels, The Normal Heart
Omari Douglas, Constellations
Charles Edwards, Best Of Enemies
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Allen, 2:22 A Ghost Story
*Sheila Atim, Constellations
Emma Corrin, Anna X
Cush Jumbo, Hamlet
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Clive Carter, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Hugh Coles, Back To The Future - The Musical
*Elliot Levey, Cabaret
Gary Wilmot, Anything Goes
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Carly Mercedes Dyer, Anything Goes
*Liza Sadovy, Cabaret
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
*The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi (Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink)
Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart
Nathaniel Parker, The Mirror And The Light
Danny Lee Wynter,The Normal Heart
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tori Burgess, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
*Liz Carr,The Normal Heart
Christina Gordon, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
Akiya Henry, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher
Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook
*Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale
Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Anything Goes
*Cabaret
Spring Awakening
CUNARD BEST REVIVAL
A Number
*Constellations
The Normal Heart
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
*Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret
Michael Longhurst, Constellations
Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes
Max Webster, Life Of Pi
BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER
Finn Caldwell, Life Of Pi
Julia Cheng, Cabaret
*Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company
*Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot
Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban
Dancers for NDT2 Tour
*Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet
Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project
BEST FAMILY SHOW
Billionaire Boy
Dragons And Mythical Beasts
What The Ladybird Heard
*Wolf Witch Giant Fairy
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER
10 Nights
Folk
The Invisible Hand
*Old Bridge
A Place For We
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin, Frozen
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret
Tim Lutkin, Back To The Future - The Musical
*Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, Life Of Pi
d&b audiotechnik AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Ian Dickinson, 2:22 A Ghost Story
Carolyn Downing, Life Of Pi
*Nick Lidster, Cabaret
Gareth Owen, Back To The Future - The Musical
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jon Morrell, Anything Goes
Christopher Oram, Frozen
Tom Scutt, Cabaret
*Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
*Tim Hatley, Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets, Life Of Pi
Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design, Back To The Future - The Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
Bajazet
The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera
*Jenůfa
Theodora
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4
Takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera
*Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet