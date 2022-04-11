 Skip to main content
Cabaret, Life of Pi, Back to The Future Win 2022 Olivier Awards

London
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 11, 2022
Eddie Redmayne and the West End cast of "Cabaret"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

The 2022 Olivier Awards took place on April 10 at Royal Albert Hall celebrating the best of London theater this season. Jason Manford hosted the event. The Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley-led Cabaret revival was the biggest winner of the night, taking home seven trophies, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Redmayne and Buckley. Back to the Future earned Best New Musical and Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical was presented with Best Original Score or New Orchestrations. The new play Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name, took home five awards, including Best New Play, Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera and Best Supporting Actor for Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink who play the Tiger.

A full list of winners can be found below.

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
*Back To The Future - The Musical 
The Drifters Girl 
Frozen 
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

BEST NEW PLAY
2:22 A Ghost Story 
Best Of Enemies 
Cruise 
*Life Of Pi 

NOEL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
The Choir Of Man 
Pantoland At The Palladium 
*Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) 
The Shark Is Broken 

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Olly Dobson, Back To The Future - The Musical 
Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical 
Robert Lindsay, Anything Goes 
*Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Jessie Buckley, Cabaret 
Sutton Foster, Anything Goes 
Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl 
Stephanie McKeon, Frozen 

BEST ACTOR
*Hiran Abeysekera, Life Of Pi 
Ben Daniels, The Normal Heart 
Omari Douglas, Constellations 
Charles Edwards, Best Of Enemies

BEST ACTRESS
Lily Allen, 2:22 A Ghost Story
*Sheila Atim, Constellations 
Emma Corrin, Anna X 
Cush Jumbo, Hamlet 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Clive Carter, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Hugh Coles, Back To The Future - The Musical
*Elliot Levey, Cabaret 
Gary Wilmot, Anything Goes 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella 
Carly Mercedes Dyer, Anything Goes 
*Liza Sadovy, Cabaret 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
*The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi (Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink)
Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart
Nathaniel Parker, The Mirror And The Light 
Danny Lee Wynter,The Normal Heart 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tori Burgess, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) 
*Liz Carr,The Normal Heart 
Christina Gordon, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) 
Akiya Henry, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher 
Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook 
*Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale 
Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay 

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Anything Goes 
*Cabaret 
Spring Awakening

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL
A Number
*Constellations
The Normal Heart 
The Tragedy Of Macbeth 

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
*Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret 
Michael Longhurst, Constellations 
Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes 
Max Webster, Life Of Pi

BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER
Finn Caldwell, Life Of Pi 
Julia Cheng, Cabaret 
*Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company 
*Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot 
Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella 

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban 
Dancers for NDT2 Tour 
*Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet
Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project 

BEST FAMILY SHOW
Billionaire Boy 
Dragons And Mythical Beasts 
What The Ladybird Heard 
*Wolf Witch Giant Fairy 

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER
10 Nights 
Folk 
The Invisible Hand 
*Old Bridge
A Place For We 

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin, Frozen
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret 
Tim Lutkin, Back To The Future - The Musical 
*Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, Life Of Pi 

d&b audiotechnik AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Ian Dickinson, 2:22 A Ghost Story 
Carolyn Downing, Life Of Pi 
*Nick Lidster, Cabaret 
Gareth Owen, Back To The Future - The Musical 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jon Morrell, Anything Goes
Christopher Oram, Frozen 
Tom Scutt, Cabaret 
*Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
*Tim Hatley, Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets, Life Of Pi 
Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design, Back To The Future - The Musical 
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Tom Scutt, Cabaret 

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
Bajazet 
The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera 
*Jenůfa 
Theodora 

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4 
Takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera
*Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet 

 

