Cabaret, Life of Pi, Back to The Future Win 2022 Olivier Awards

Eddie Redmayne and the West End cast of "Cabaret" (Photo: Marc Brenner)

The 2022 Olivier Awards took place on April 10 at Royal Albert Hall celebrating the best of London theater this season. Jason Manford hosted the event. The Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley-led Cabaret revival was the biggest winner of the night, taking home seven trophies, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Redmayne and Buckley. Back to the Future earned Best New Musical and Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical was presented with Best Original Score or New Orchestrations. The new play Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name, took home five awards, including Best New Play, Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera and Best Supporting Actor for Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink who play the Tiger.

A full list of winners can be found below.

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

*Back To The Future - The Musical

The Drifters Girl

Frozen

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST NEW PLAY

2:22 A Ghost Story

Best Of Enemies

Cruise

*Life Of Pi

NOEL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

The Choir Of Man

Pantoland At The Palladium

*Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

The Shark Is Broken

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Olly Dobson, Back To The Future - The Musical

Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Robert Lindsay, Anything Goes

*Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

*Jessie Buckley, Cabaret

Sutton Foster, Anything Goes

Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl

Stephanie McKeon, Frozen

BEST ACTOR

*Hiran Abeysekera, Life Of Pi

Ben Daniels, The Normal Heart

Omari Douglas, Constellations

Charles Edwards, Best Of Enemies

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Allen, 2:22 A Ghost Story

*Sheila Atim, Constellations

Emma Corrin, Anna X

Cush Jumbo, Hamlet

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Clive Carter, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Hugh Coles, Back To The Future - The Musical

*Elliot Levey, Cabaret

Gary Wilmot, Anything Goes

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Carly Mercedes Dyer, Anything Goes

*Liza Sadovy, Cabaret

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

*The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi (Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink)

Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart

Nathaniel Parker, The Mirror And The Light

Danny Lee Wynter,The Normal Heart



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tori Burgess, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

*Liz Carr,The Normal Heart

Christina Gordon, Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Akiya Henry, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher

Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook

*Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale

Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Anything Goes

*Cabaret

Spring Awakening

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

A Number

*Constellations

The Normal Heart

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

*Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

Michael Longhurst, Constellations

Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes

Max Webster, Life Of Pi

BEST THEATER CHOREOGRAPHER

Finn Caldwell, Life Of Pi

Julia Cheng, Cabaret

*Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company

*Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot

Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban

Dancers for NDT2 Tour

*Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet

Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Billionaire Boy

Dragons And Mythical Beasts

What The Ladybird Heard

*Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATER

10 Nights

Folk

The Invisible Hand

*Old Bridge

A Place For We

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin, Frozen

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret

Tim Lutkin, Back To The Future - The Musical

*Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, Life Of Pi

d&b audiotechnik AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ian Dickinson, 2:22 A Ghost Story

Carolyn Downing, Life Of Pi

*Nick Lidster, Cabaret

Gareth Owen, Back To The Future - The Musical

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jon Morrell, Anything Goes

Christopher Oram, Frozen

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

*Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BLUE-I THEATER TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

*Tim Hatley, Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets, Life Of Pi

Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design, Back To The Future - The Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Bajazet

The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera

*Jenůfa

Theodora

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4

Takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera

*Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet