Exclusive! Watch Tony Yazbeck & Melanie Moore Perform 'The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing' from White Christmas

The best things happen when you're dancing, and Broadway's Tony Yazbeck and Melanie Moore are proof. The two dancers got together to perform for American Dance Machine of the 21st Century, and here's an exclusive first look. Watch as they perform Tony winner Randy Skinner's original choreography from Irving Berlin's White Christmas, recreated by Mary Giattino. Featuring direction and editing by Pierre Marais, the film showcases Yazbeck and Moore gliding across the floor at New York City's Rainbow Room. Yazbeck recently starred in Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset on Broadway ,and Moore is currently performing as Scout in the national touring prodution of To Kill a Mockingbird. Check out the video below!