World Premiere of Selina Fillinger’s Starry POTUS Arrives on Broadway

It's time to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The world premiere of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive begins performances at the Shubert Theatre on April 14. Directed by Tony winner Susan Stroman, the production officially opens on April 27.

The cast features Lilli Cooper as Chris, Lea DeLaria as Bernadette, Rachel Dratch in her Broadway debut as Stephanie, Julianne Hough in her Broadway debut as Dusty, Suzy Nakamura in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony winner Julie White as Harriet and Vanessa Williams as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché and Lisa Helmi Johanson as standbys.

In POTUS, one four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.