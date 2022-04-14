Mrs. Doubtfire Resumes Broadway Performances After Three-Month Hiatus

Broadway's nanny is back! Mrs. Doubtfire resumes performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on April 14. The musical comedy has been on hiatus since January 10.

Mrs. Doubtfire stars Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

New cast members joining the production for its reopening include Titus Landegger and Tyler Wladis sharing the role of Christopher Hillard and Austin Elle Fisher and Ava Gail Prince sharing the role of Natalie Hillard.

The enesemble features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021. The musical is set to release an original Broadway cast recording.