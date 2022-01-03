Mrs. Doubtfire Announces Broadway Hiatus from January 10 Through March 14

Mrs. Doubtfire, which opened on December 5, 2020 at the Sondheim Theatre, has announced it will take a hiatus on Broadway from January 10 to March 14. After first arriving on Broadway on March 9, 2020, Mrs. Doubtfire was put on pause during the shutdown.

“The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, pro-active measures. Out of concern for the potential long-term employment of everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire and the extended run of the show, we have decided that following the January 9 performance, the production will close for nine weeks, returning on March 15. Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway,” producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement. "Finally, I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra, creative team and entire company."

Starring Tony nominee Rob McClure in the title role, the company of Mrs. Doubtfire also features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman.

Audience members currently holding tickets March 15 or later will keep their locations. Anyone with tickets during the hiatus can exchange for a later date or get a complete refund from point of purchase.