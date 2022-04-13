Get a First Look at David Morse & Mary-Louise Parker in How I Learned to Drive

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning memory play How I Learned to Drive has arrived on Broadway and now you can get a first look at the production! The production, which reunites its original 1997 stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, explores the complex relationship between Li'l Bit (Parker) and Uncle Peck (Morse), as a series of driving lessons progresses from innocence to something much darker. Mark Brokaw directs the play that also features original cast member Johanna Day reprising her turn as the Female Greek Chorus, Alyssa May Gold as the Teenage Greek Chorus and Chris Myers as the Male Greek Chorus. In addition to winning the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play was honored with the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Play. Get ready for the play's opening night on April 19 by checking out the photos below!



Alyssa May Gold, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Johanna Day and Chris Myers.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Mary-Louise Parker, Johanna Day and Alyssa May Gold

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)