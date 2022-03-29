Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse Bring How I Learned to Drive to Broadway

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning memory play How I Learned to Drive has its Broadway debut at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 29. The production, which reunites its original 1997 stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, was originally announced to open in 2020 and was then delayed due to the theater shutdown. Mark Brokaw directs the play that will celebrate an opening night on April 19.

Parker and Morse are joined by fellow original cast member Johanna Day, reprising her turn as the Female Greek Chorus. Alyssa May Gold serves as the Teenage Greek Chorus with Chris Myers as the Male Greek Chorus.

How I Learned to Drive explores the complex relationship between Li'l Bit (Parker) and Uncle Peck (Morse), as a series of driving lessons progresses from innocence to something much darker.

In addition to winning the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play was honored with the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Drama Critics' Circle and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Play.

