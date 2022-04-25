Complete Cast Set for Shakespeare in the Park's Richard III

Complete casting has been revealed for the previously announced Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III, directed by Slave Play Tony nominee Robert O’Hara and starring Danai Gurira in the title role. Performances will begin on June 17 and run through July 17 with ppening night set for June 30. The series will celebrate its 60th anniversary when it returns to the Delacorte Theater this summer.

In addition to Gurira, Richard III will feature Wyatt Cirbus as the Prince of Wales, Sanjit De Silva as Buckingham, Sam Duncan as the Duke of York, Monique Holt as the Duchess of York, Gregg Mozgala as King Edward IV/Richmond, Paul Niebanck as George, Michael Potts as Lord Stanley, Ariel Shafir as Lord Hastings, Heather Alicia Simms as Queen Elizabeth, Ali Stroker as Anne, Sharon Washington as Queen Margaret and Daniel J. Watts as Catesby Ratcliffe. The ensemble will include Maleni Chaitoo, Thaddeus Fitzpatrick, Skyler Gallun, Sarah Nina Hayon, Matthew Jeffers, Matt Monaco, Xavier Pacheco, Marcus Raye Pérez, Grace Porter and N'yomi Stewart.

One of Shakespeare’s most indelible villains, Richard is determined to be King. Following his lust for power and the throne, he manipulates, kidnaps and kills all who stand between him and his throne, using brilliant words and dark charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice.

Richard III will feature scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design and composition by Elisheba Ittoop, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, fight direction by Teniece Divya Johnson and Jeremy Sample, intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson and movement direction by Byron Easley.

“It has been over 30 years since Richard III was produced at the Delacorte, and I’m excited to bring one of drama’s all-time favorite villains back onto the Central Park stage," director O'Hara said in a statement. The 1990 production, directed by Robin Phillips, featured Denzel Washington in the title role and returning cast member Sharon Washington as Lady Anne.