Odds & Ends: Wayne Brady & More Set for Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Wayne Brady to Lead Hollywood Bowl's Kinky Boots

Everybody will be saying "yeah, yeah" for this casting! As previously reported, after canceling its summer season for the first time in its 100-year history, the Hollywood Bowl is back. This summer's offerings include the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots from July 8 through July 10. Wayne Brady will step back into the boots as Lola alongside Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears as Charlie. Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran, who made history voicing Disney’s first South-East Asian princess with her role as Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon, will play Lauren.

Neil Simon

(Photo:Jonathan Exley)

Library of Congress Acquires Neil Simon Collection

The Library of Congress has acquired the manuscripts and papers of playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon. The donation will be saluted at a special event on April 25 with Plaza Suite stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick as well as Simon's widow Elaine Joyce. Plaza Suite director John Benjamin Hickey will moderate the conversation. The event will be available to view here beginning at 7PM ET. "The donation of Simon’s papers to our nation’s library is a treasured addition to our holdings that enhances our performing arts collection as one of the best in the world," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "It also ensures Simon’s legacy is preserved for generations to come.” The collection includes approximately 7,700 items documenting Simon’s creative process and life. The materials range from hundreds of scripts, notes, play outlines, his Pulitzer Prize, a Tony Award, dozens of personal notebooks, photographs, programs, clippings, original posters and even signed baseballs.

Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande & More Board Céline Dion Musical Comedy Titanique

Titanique, the previously announced irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster movie Titanic, will play off-Broadway's Asylum Theatre from June 14 through September 25. Featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, directed by Tye Blue and co-written by Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, this musical voyage features such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” "All By Myself" and "To Love You More," backed by a full live band. The cast will include Mindelle as Céline Dion, co-author Rousouli as Jack, former Broadway.com vlogger Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan as Ruth, Alex Ellis as Rose, John Riddle as Cal and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise will round out the ensemble. Opening night is scheduled for June 23.