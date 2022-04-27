Netflix's 13 Movie Musical Adaptation Sets August Premiere

Netflix's 13: The Musical movie adaptation has set a release date. The movie, based on Jason Robert Brown's Broadway musical 13: The Musical, will air globally on August 12. Featuring a book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, 13 has an adapted screenplay by Horn and is directed by Tamra Davis.

The cast features Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, The Lion King live-action movie star JD McCrary as Brett, Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Frankie McNellis as Lucy and Wyatt Moss as Zee as well as Broadway alums Gabriella Uhl (School of Rock) and Ramon Reed (The Lion King). Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo and Liam Wignall also appear in the film along with Josh Peck and Rhea Perlman. Debra Messing and Peter Hermann play the Goldman parents.

The musical follows the story of a Jewish teen named Evan Goldman (Golden) who is forced to move across country after his parents divorce. It premiered at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway in 2008. It was the first—and so far, only—musical to feature a cast and band composed solely of teenagers. Among the original cast was Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips.

Get a first look of the film by checking out the photos below!

(Photo: Netflix)